Breaking: Girl, 11, dies and others ill after pest control chemicals found in flats

An 11-year-old girl has died and three other people have fallen ill after what is believed to be pest control chemicals were found in a block of flats in East London. The girl was found in an unresponsive state in the afternoon of Saturday 11 December and rushed to hospital. She tragically died a short time later.

Emergency services were also alerted to other residents in the building feeling unwell and three people were taken to the hospital also, where they still remain. The Flats were evacuated and the London Fire Brigade issued a statement to confirm they had found a “quantity of chemicals” believed to be used for pest control in the building.

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets has promised to support the families of those involved, and called the incident a “terrible tragedy”. John Biggs said: “My thoughts and those of TH councillors are with the family and others in Sutton Street following the chemical incident in Nida Hous, E1, in which a young girl lost her life, others evacuated, with some in hospital. We will support the families. A terrible tragedy”.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, offered her sympathies to the young girl’s family as she tweeted: “Tragically this has resulted in one fatality of a young girl from chemicals found within the building. My thoughts and prayers are with her and her loved ones. I am following up to support constituents including everyone who was evacuated and in care of Tower Hamlets council.”

Rabina Khan, Liberal Democrat councillor for Shadwell ward, told MyLondon she has been at the scene of the pest control chemicals incident since last night, comforting residents.

