Boris Johnson pictured hosting Christmas quiz at No. 10 during lockdown

Boris Johnson faces yet another accusation as an image pictures him hosting a Christmas quiz at No. 10 during lockdown last year.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being “unfit to lead the country” and encouraging people to disregard the rules after the Sunday Mirror published a photo of him from last Christmas at Downing Street. The picture shows him taking part in a quiz and ignoring social distancing guidelines at a time when indoor gatherings were not permitted in London.

In the image, Johnson can be seen sitting beneath a portrait of Margaret Thatcher at Downing Street. He had arranged a video call with some of his employees, and various sources who participated in the call have confirmed seeing a group of people drinking and not social distancing, all at a time when indoor gatherings were only permitted between members of the same household.

At the event, a quiz that was held last year on December 15, there were four teams of six people. A spokesperson for No. 10 Downing Street confirmed that the event took place, although he insisted that Johnson only participated “momentarily”, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Last week, Johnson claimed that he had “followed the rules at all times”. The virtual party took place only three days after another such event held on December 18, 2020, which is being investigated by the Cabinet Secretary, Simon Case.

On Wednesday, the prime minister apologised for the video in which his team joked about the party and announced an internal investigation. He also stated that he was “furious” upon seeing the video clip that had been leaked to ITV and said that he understood “the anger up and down the country at seeing Number 10 staff seeming to make light of lockdown measures”.

The Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, Angela Rayner, criticised Johnson for encouraging a culture of disregard towards the government’s rules, highlighting that despite the denial of “numerous” parties held at No. 10, “now it’s clear that there have been gatherings and that the prime minister has even participated in a festive competition”.

