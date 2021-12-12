Boris announces accelerated emergency Omicron booster rollout



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation this evening, Sunday, December 12. In a special pre-recorded broadcast, he warned the country of the impending danger brought about by the new Omicron Covid variant.

As part of an “Emergency Omicron Boost”, he urged every person aged over 18 to take advantage of the booster jabs. The third dose of the vaccine will be made available much quicker than first anticipated. Bringing it forward by one month, the original deadline of January 2022 has now been replaced with December 31.

Speaking directly from Downing Street, the PM said, “No-one should be in any doubt: there is a tidal wave of Omicron coming, and I’m afraid it is now clear that two doses of vaccine are simply not enough to give the level of protection we all need”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“But, the good news is that our scientists are confident that with a third dose – a booster dose – we can all bring our level of protection back up”.

Earlier today, “In light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases”, the Covid Alert Level for the country had been raised from Level 3 to Level 4. Last Sunday 4, there were 197 recorded case of Omicron in the UK, today, Sunday 11, there are allegedly 3,137 cases.

“Do not make the mistake of thinking Omicron can’t hurt you; can’t make you and your loved ones seriously ill”, continued the prime minister, “We’ve already seen hospitalisations doubling in a week in South Africa. And we have patients with Omicron in hospital here in the UK right now”.

He concluded, “At this point, our scientists cannot say that Omicron is less severe, and even if that proved to be true, we already know it is so much more transmissible – that a wave of Omicron through a population that was not boosted would risk a level of hospitalisation that could overwhelm our NHS and lead sadly to very many deaths. So we must act now”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.