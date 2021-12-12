Beach-cleaning onslaught

FOLLOWING two postponements through bad weather, the San Jose’s Club Nautico finally cleaned the Genoveses and Cala-Higuera beaches.

Volunteers from the ISUB Diving Centre, with backup from their own boats and the yacht club, also helped to clear rubbish from the seabed at both beaches and the San Jose Marina.

In all they removed approximately a ton of rubbish and litter, most of it plastics, and Club Nautico sources revealed that it intended to continue tackling the “huge” environmental problem year-round.