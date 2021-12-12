At least 14 police officers injured in tumultuous protests in Germany

At least 14 police officers have been injured in tumultuous protests against COVID restrictions in Germany.

At least 14 police officers have been injured during the protests held this weekend in the German state of Thuringia, located in the centre of the country, against the restrictions that the government has implemented to stop the spread of coronavirus, according to authorities.

Around a thousand people gathered on Saturday, December 11, after being called to attend on social networks, and marched through the city until the protest was stopped by the police.

The protesters tried to break the police cordon and there were confrontations in which the police used pepper spray, according to a photographer from the DPA, a German news agency, who was present at the event.

Two of the injured police officers are currently unable to work and one officer had to be treated at the hospital, said police sources.

The authorities identified 207 protesters, and they began 44 criminal procedures and 47 procedures for civil offenses.

