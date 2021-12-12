Anne Rice author of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ dies aged 80.

The American author was famous for the Vampire Chronicles saga. Anne Rice’s son Christopher took to Facebook to confirm the tragic news of her death.

Anne was born in 1941 and shot to fame with her book, Interview with the Vampire which she wrote in 1976. In 1994 the book was turned into a film featuring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Antonio Banderas.

Christopher took to Facebook and said: “It breaks my heart to bring you this sad news. Earlier this evening, Anne passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day after my father, her husband Stan, died. The immensity of our family’s grief cannot be overestimated,

“As a mother, her support for me was unconditional, teaching me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and defy the dark voices of fear and doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy gender boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions,

“In her final hours, I sat at her hospital bedside in awe of her accomplishments and courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog-laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area, to the magical streets of New Orleans and the sparkling vistas of Southern California.

“As she kissed Anne goodbye, her younger sister Karen said, ‘What a ride you made us take, girl.’”

Christopher added: “I think we all agree. Let us take comfort in the shared hope that Anne is now experiencing firsthand the glorious answers to many great spiritual and cosmic questions, the pursuit of which defined her life and career.

“Throughout much of her later years, her contributions to this (Facebook) page brought her much joy, along with a deep sense of friendship and community. Anne will be buried in our family mausoleum at Metairie Cemetery in New Orleans in a private ceremony. Next year, a celebration of her life will take place in New Orleans. This event will be open to the public and will invite the participation of her friends, readers and fans who brought her so much joy and inspiration throughout her life.”

