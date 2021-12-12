Andalucian health minister rules out Christmas restrictions

Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian government’s health minister has ruled out the implementation of any restrictions in the community over Christmas. While on a visit to Malaga capital on Friday, December 10, he said this is because, “An abrupt growth in the accumulated incidence of coronavirus or hospital admissions is not expected”.

Mr Aguirre also made it clear that the Andalucian Government will remain “vigilant” and that the Regional Committee for High Impact on Public Health will possibly be convened before it concludes the year. “When an assessment will be made, in case some kind of measures have to be taken”, he said.

“I dare to say that Andalucia is, right now, the autonomous community with the least accumulated incidence in all of Europe”, the minister proudly pointed out, to reinforce his arguments.

Adding, “We are in a situation of sustained decline. There is an increase in accumulated incidence, but it is not causing hospital admissions as abruptly as it did in previous waves of the pandemic. We remain vigilant, expectant, and concerned, but today we do not have to take great measures”.

In Aguirre’s opinion, he says that the evolution of the pandemic is currently yielding Perfectly acceptable figures. We must bear in mind that on February 1 of this year we were at about 4,850, and now we are at about 500, so we are confident in the ability to absorb it without any problem in the Andalucian public health system”.

The health minister insisted that the key to beating the virus lies in the Covid passport and the consequent control of access. “Especially of the unvaccinated, who have a greater contagiousness, and develop infections that infect their cohabitants more than those vaccinated”.

“The figures are not to establish coercive measures, but to take measures of education for health, and to ask a lot of prudence from all, and that each one is consistent with their decision-making”, he concluded, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

