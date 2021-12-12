Ambassador’s visit

SAN FULGENCIO was proud to welcome the UK ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, last week.

He was invited to visit the municipality last summer, since San Fulgencio’s mayor Jose Sampere wanted to introduce him to the home of a significant number of UK nationals, while highlighting their projects in the Urbanisation.

San Fulgencio has a large proportion of registered British residents, accounting for around 3,000 of the 8,000 on the municipal census, the mayor pointed out.

“It is a great honour for us to welcome the British Ambassador and acknowledge the contribution our British residents have made for more than 30 years, demonstrating the cooperation between both our countries,” Sampere said.

Mr Elliott, who was accompanied by the British Consul to Alicante, Sarah-Jane Morris, was given a short tour of the town hall building, where they both signed the Visitors’ Book.

They also saw San Fulgencio’s latest promotional video featuring the way the local population came together in the aftermath of the DANA storms of September 2019.

San Fulgencio is the only municipality in Spain with two British councillors – Samantha Hull and Darren Parmenter – who belong to the local government, and Mr Elliott discussed with them some of the issues currently affecting UK nationals, especially residency permits and driving licences.

“I am delighted the Ambassador was able to accept my invitation to visit San Fulgencio, as I know this isn’t something that happens often,” said Darren Parmenter, councillor responsible for International Relations.

“I’m proud that this municipality has been, and continues to be, a popular choice for UK nationals both as tourists and residents,” he declared.

“Having not one, but two Britons on the governing team highlights San Fulgencio’s commitment to integration,” the councillo added.

Following the visit, Mr Elliott thanked the town of San Fulgencio for making him feel so at home: “I am proud and delighted to see the tremendous contribution so many British people are making to their communities,” he said.