A guide to booking Imserso 2021 trips as they finally go on sale

Barring any last-minute unforeseen hiccups, the Imserso 2021 trips for pensioners are finally about to go on sale. The Social Tourism Program 2021-2022 has planned for these trips to begin their sales promotions this Tuesday, December 14, and Wednesday 15.

According to the Ministry of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, this strategy will cover the autonomous communities of Asturias, Aragon, Catalonia, Galicia, Castilla la Mancha, Castilla y Leon, Ceuta, the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, La Rioja, Navarra. and the Basque Country.

In Andalusia, Extremadura, Madrid, the Valencian Community, Cantabria, Murcia, and Melilla, the sales launch is delayed to December 16 and 17.

How much do the trips cost, and what exactly is included?

The cost of each trip will depend on the chosen date, the modality, the duration, and the type of accommodation. This season’s prices vary as follows:

For a 10 day/9 nights trip, in insular coastal areas, it will cost €405.53.

A 4 day/5 nights trip to provincial capitals costs €115.98.

Included in the price for the 2021-2022 season are the following:

Accommodation: a double room to share. If the beneficiary wishes a room for individual use, then a supplement per night will be included.

Full board, except for trips to provincial capitals, where the scheme is half board.

Transport, except in the modalities in which it is not expressly included and in trips to provincial capitals.

Christmas and New Year’s trips include a supplement of €20 per person for each gala lunch or dinner (gala dinners: December 24 and 31. Gala meals: December 25 and January 1).

How to make a reservation?

To make a reservation you need the password that is included in the confirmation letter you should receive after requesting one of the trips. This password will consist of four digits. Once you have your password, take it to any travel agency that is participating in the Imserso scheme.

Alternatively, you can do the procedure online, via the platform of the travel agent you choose. Bear in mind that two days after the booking dates have expired, those destinations for which there are still places available will be displayed, so there may be an opportunity to select another trip, as reported by diariosur.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.