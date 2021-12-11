Woman faces a year in prison for inciting daughter to attack rival during basketball game

A woman faces a year in prison for inciting her 15-year-old daughter to attack her rival during a basketball game.

Latira Shonty Hunt, mother of the daughter of former Chicago Bulls player Corey Benjamin, could face up to a year in prison for inciting an attack that has shaken the United States. At a basketball game at her 15-year-old daughter’s high school, Hunt verbally encouraged her daughter to attack a rival. The victim of the attack suffered a concussion.

Hunt has been accused of violent crime and contributing to juvenile delinquency, and if she is found guilty, she could spend a year in prison.

‘Tina’ began to encourage her daughter to punch one of the players on the rival team. The teenage attacker obeyed and fiercely hit the victim in the neck. The victim was knocked to the ground, suffering a concussion as she hit her head, which was a huge fright for her family in the crowd.

The police immediately opened an investigation. After analysing the various video recordings and interrogating the witnesses present at the game, the officers did not take long to name Hunt as the person responsible.

“In my opinion, it wouldn’t have happened if it weren’t for the mother’s words,” said the district attorney of Orange County, in California.

However, the teenager has also been banned from playing in the league again.

Her father, Corey Benjamin, who played in the NBA for teams such as the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks, wanted to give an apology statement. “As a father, I’m shocked and disappointed at my daughter’s behavior as this is not a reflection of the values and standards that my family holds. Nor does it exemplify the values, character and spirit of sportsmanship that the game of basketball requires,”, he said.

