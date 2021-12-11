Three young men arrested after teenager shot in Birmingham

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Birmingham last month. The teenager suffered life-changing injuries after the incident in Hockley Circus just before 7 pm on 18 November. He is still in hospital, although in a stable condition.

A 20-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested and subsequently released on police bail as the enquiries into the event continue. Police say offenders were seen driving a black SUV type vehicle that was seen near the goods entrance of Travis Perkins building supplies on Soho Hill shortly before the attack.

Then officers believe the victim was chased into an underpass at Hockley Circus, where he was left with life-changing injuries after the offender shot him in the back. They then returned to the SUV and left the scene at speed.

DI Michelle Cordell from Force CID said: “We’re making good progress in the investigation, but would urge anyone who has any information who is yet to speak to us to get in touch as soon as possible.

“This is a senseless act of violence directed towards a defenceless 13-year-old boy. His life and that of his family and friends has been changed significantly as a result of this appalling attack.

“I appeal to anyone who saw the attack or who might have information related to it, to make contact with us. Tell us what you know and help us to apprehend those responsible.”

The attack in which the boy was shot in Birmingham came the week before the fatal stabbing of Ava White in Liverpool City Centre, for which four teenage boys were held and one aged 14 has been charged with her murder. People are asking questions about how young these offenders are and what can be done to stop the senseless crimes.

