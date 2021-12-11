Stranger stabs a seven-year-old Madrid schoolboy in neck



National Police investigators are searching for a man in Madrid who stabbed a seven-year-old schoolboy in the neck with a knife. The incident occurred at around 1.10pm this afternoon, Friday, December 10, at theHasting School in the Chamartin district of the capital city.

It has been reported to EFE by health sources that the boy is stable in hospital, accompanied by his parents, and is likely to be discharged later this evening.

There has been no indication to the motive behind the attack, which took place as the children from the third grade had finished their gym class. They were outside on Calle Bendicion de Campos, walking back to class, as reported by El Mundo, and confirmed to EFE by police sources.

A well-dressed man, described by witnesses as aged between 30 and 40, suddenly pounced on the boy, who was last in the line of children. He reportedly threw him to the ground, and then fled the scene. As the child got back to his feet, he realised his neck had been cut.

Samur-Civil Protection health workers arrived at the location and treated the victim, before transferring him to the hospital in La Paz, where he underwent surgery.

Chamartin district councilor, Sonia Cea, was the first to learn of the attack, as a witness told her about it. Upon learning of the event, she contacted the National Police, who subsequently launched an investigation to identify and arrest the attacker.

Witnesses have claimed the man used a blunt object, maybe a scissors, which he carried with him as he fled after the attack.

“The first thing we did was to immediately call the health services, and later, the security forces, with whom we are currently collaborating closely in the investigation”, said a statement from the school. Adding, “We are increasing vigilance by reinforcing all security measures while the police investigation is ongoing”.

A message was also circulated to all parents of the children in Class 3B, notifying them of a “serious incident” at the school, involving an attack on one child, who is “stable”, but that the rest of his classmates are safe, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

