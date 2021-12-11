Nurses needed

TORRECARDENAS hospital is advertising for temporary nursing staff to cover Christmas leave and holidays.

This follows the dismissal of 100 nurses last October but although hospital sources maintained that there were 129 more nurses than before the pandemic, unions representing health professionals strongly criticised the Torrecardenas management.

“It is inexplicable that they should sack more than 100 Torrecardenas nurses in October and then find themselves short of personnel at Christmas,” they said.