By
Linda Hall
-
Nurses needed
TORRECARDENAS HOSPITAL: Dismissed 100 nurses in October and now needs more for Christmas cover Photo credit: Schumi4ever

TORRECARDENAS hospital is advertising for temporary nursing staff to cover Christmas leave and holidays.

This follows the dismissal of 100 nurses last October but although hospital sources maintained that there were 129 more nurses than before the pandemic, unions representing health professionals strongly criticised the Torrecardenas management.

“It is inexplicable that they should sack more than 100 Torrecardenas nurses in October and then find themselves short of personnel at Christmas,” they said.

Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn't stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

