Marbella Christmas charity fair at Laude San Pedro

THE Marbella community came out to stock up on Christmas presents and raise funds for charity at a Christmas fair at Laude San Pedro on Saturday, December 11.

Hosting around 20 stalls, the Christmas fair at Laude San Pedro saw students, teachers and residents of Marbella buying food, clothes and other products and raising money for charity.

Laude´s Principal, Amanda Hughes, Head of Marketing, Louis Lopez Hernandez, and other staff were also on hand to enjoy the fair.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Louis told the Euro Weekly News that the money raised was going towards charities including Street Child United and Collective Calling.

Organic beauty products, crafts and games were all on offer to the children and adults attending, while the Euro Weekly News was there offering attendees the chance to win a Christmas hamper, with Herminia Reina winning.

Meanwhile, children´s charity Payasos de Hospital were also in attendance, with brothers Francisco and Antonio Nuñez explaining that they perform music and theatre shows for children with cancer at the Materno Infantil hospital in Malaga.

Jacqui Braithwaite from Collective Calling and Francine Winter, an assistant at Laude San Pedro and fundraiser for a local orphanage also had stands collecting funds for charity, with Francine generously donating the money she had raised to Collective Calling to feed needy families this Christmas.

Various students were also out to enjoy the stalls on offer and buying some Christmas presents.

Year 6 student, Grace Pearson, 10, who was attending to sell cookies, told the Euro Weekly News: “I love going to Laude. It has been great making new friends.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.