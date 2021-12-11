Malaga Police bust gang transporting drugs to Belgium by bus

National Police officers from Malaga, and Customs Surveillance officials of the Tax Agency in Malaga, in collaboration with the French authorities, have broken up a criminal organisation dedicated to drug trafficking.

Operating with a European investigation order, officers dismantled this gang that had purchased a bus company which they used for transporting the merchandise by road, from Spain to Belgium.

‘Operation Reconquista-Twin’ resulted in the arrest of two gang members, detained on suspicion of their alleged involvement in the crimes of drug trafficking, and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Only weeks before their arrest, the gang was known to have bought an 85 per cent share in a Barcelona bus company. This fleet of buses was then used to move the drugs. Both members of the gang were arrested in the French region of Lyon, where they were found to have 190 kilos of hashish pollen hidden inside the ventilation system of a bus.

Suspicions were raised when these two men were observed making several journeys driving an empty bus without passengers, departing from the Almeria municipality of Viator. After setting up surveillance, a new exit was observed, and the authorities in France were notified of the vehicle’s journey in order to intercept and inspect it.

French police stopped the bus in Lyon, discovering the hidden shipment in the false air-conditioning compartment. Both occupants were arrested and the vehicle plus its contents confiscated. The respective proceedings have been referred to the Investigating Court No4 of Torremolinos, in Malaga province, which is hearing the case, as reported by malagahoy.es.

