Looking for the Fat One

THE first prize in Spain’s National Christmas lottery has landed seven times in an Almeria province municipality.

Called El Gordo owing to its fat prizes, the winning number was sold twice in Almeria City – the first time in 1896 – twice in Ejido, and on one occasion in Tijola, Roquetas and Vicar.

This year Jesus Ibañez, who runs the city’s Number 13 lottery administration, did his best to put El Gordo within reach of local punters.

As he has done since 2019, Jesus hid vouchers for a Christmas lottery ticket in the streets in and around Calle Artes de Arco, hoping to bring a little life back to the neighbourhood.

Each day between December 13 and 16 he concealed four vouchers bearing the number 47017 in street benches, lampposts, low-lying branches and other hiding places. Once found, these could be exchanged for a decimo or tenth of an entire ticket that is the most usual way of acquiring National Lottery at Christmas or any other time. Jesus also reserved a decimo for those whose homes and lives have been affected by the La Palma volcano.

He had to go out in the dead of night to hide the vouchers to avoid being seen, he said: “I felt I was being watched all the time but it was worth it.”