Kamikaze driver injures seven in head-on collision

A kamikaze driver injures seven in Madrid after being involved in a head-on collision. The accident came after the woman drove the wrong direction on the N-VI for at least 12 kilometres, finally crashing at the Arch of Moncloa in the capital.

The accident, which occurred around 6 am this morning, happened whilst the woman’s vehicle was being pursued by municipal and national police.

According to reports the vehicle collided head-on with a vehicle after hitting a tax carrying four passengers.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The 27-year old woman and her companion were tested and both were found to be over the legal limit, with the woman registering a reading nearly three times the accepted limit. Neither she nor her companion were injured in the accident.

Emergency responders from Samur-Civil Protection treated five people at the scene while two were transferred to the Clínico and La Paz hospitals for assessment. It is understood one of those being treated in hospital was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the head on collision.

The judicial traffic police have taken over the case and are investigating the incident, whilst firefighters have begun the cleanup of the scene.

The kamikaze driver who injures seven in Madrid is being investigated for two crimes. The first is for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcoholic beverages and the second for reckless driving.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.