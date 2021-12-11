Guardia Civil find 20 kilos of smuggled heroin at Lanzarote Airport

The Guardia Civil have found 20 kilos of smuggled heroin at Lanzarote Airport and have taken a man into custody. The 46-year-old man had the drug shipment concealed in his luggage and has been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

It is one of the biggest seizures of this type of drug that has been carried out on the Canary Islands in recent years and comes after another cache of ten kilos was discovered at Gran Canaria Airport at the end of October. That shipment was found upon a passenger travelling from Brussels.

On this occasion, the intervention took place on December 4 as a result of the actions carried out by the Guardia Civil at the César Manrique-Lanzarote Airport, who are concentrated on the prevention of incidents in fiscal and criminal matters. Their suspicions were raised after a passenger began to act anxious in the presence of the agents on duty. They began to see other signs that something was amiss, and so began a random stop and search.

As they inspected the luggage, they found four parcels that were labelled as flour for making confectionery. Once the contents of these parcels were tested for the presence of opiates, the result came back positive. The merchandise was then seized and the passenger detained for the alleged responsibility of a crime against public health.

Once the drugs had been secured, both the heroin at Lanzarote Airport and the arrested man were taken away to be held at the corresponding holding facility, in nearby Arrecife.

