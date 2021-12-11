Getting ready for the Kings

LOCAL COOPERATION: Volunteers making costumes for Los Gallardos’ Auto Sacramental Photo credit: Los Gallardos town hall

LOS GALLARDOS is already preparing for its famous Auto Sacramental on January 6.

This local enactment of the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar in Bethlehem has been held since the mid-19th century, interrupted during the Civil War but revived soon afterwards.

As well as the Three Wise Men, the procession includes shepherds, Roman centurions, slaves and pages, all of whom require costumes. Via its social media pages, the town hall announced that preparations are progressing well and thanked local volunteers for their help in making new costumes and ensuring that young and old will be able to take an active part on the great day.

Los Gallardos’ Auto Sacramental is the only event of its kind in Almeria province and the town hall applied for Declaration of Tourist Interest status last September, although it has already received recognition from the Diputacion provincial council as one of the area’s “most singular festivities.”

