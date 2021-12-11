Key figures unite to give Formula 1 vaccine message

Today, December 11, Formula 1 has released a video of the drivers, FIA President Jean Todt and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali encouraging anyone who can to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 CEO said of the Formula 1 vaccine message:

“Vaccines and boosters are out way out of this pandemic, and we need to keep everyone safe and move forward together. I have had my vaccine and my booster and ask everyone to do the same. Formula 1 is moving ahead, and we ask for everyone to play their part.”

The F1 championship concludes in Abu Dhabi this weekend with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen neck-and-neck after last week’s dramatic race in Saudi Arabia. The Brit is gunning for his eighth title, while the Dutchman is looking to win his first.

Hamilton tested positive for coronavirus in 2020 and is just one of many F1 drivers and staff who have been affected since the outbreak began. Despite the continued disruptions throughout 2021, the season has been one of the most closely fought in years.

