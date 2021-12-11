Former Barcelona FC academy head facing historic sexual abuse claims



A Catalan newspaper, Diario Ara, on Friday, December 10, reported that Albert Benaiges, the 71-year-old former head of Barcelona FC’s youth academy, has been accused of historic sexual abuse charges.

The allegations against him – which Benaiges has denied – reportedly date back to when he worked as a PE teacher in the Les Corts district of the city, in the 1980s and 90s. It has been claimed that one former student went to the police with a formal complaint, and that others are now expected to follow.

According to the publication, they stressed that no allegations have been made against him by any of the former Barcelona academy players. Benaiges worked at ‘La Masia’ between 1992 and 2011.

Accusations of making the children undress in front of their classmates, touching them, showing them pornographic videos, and exposing himself to the children, are being made says the paper. At least 70 witnesses are believed to have verified these complaints.

“These situations took place in the showers of the school, in the gymnasium, in his house, and in the colonies that were made in Corca”, they explained in the newspaper article.

One of the victims told Diario Ara, “From time to time I would look at the internet to see if something came out about him”. According to the media outlet, Benaiges left his recent role as a football coordinator with Barca one day after these allegations came out, as reported by 20minutos.es.

