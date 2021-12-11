Fears grow for missing hospital worker as man is arrested

Fears are mounting for a missing hospital worker who hasn’t been seen for two weeks, as a man is arrested in connection with her disappearance. Petra Srncova, 32, was reported missing by a concerned colleague on December 3, but she vanished after her shift at a children’s hospital in November.

The senior nurse assistant lives in Camberwell, South London, and works at Evelina Children’s Hospital, next to St Thomas’s Hospital in London Bridge. She is believed to have left the hospital at 7.45 pm on November 28, wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack at the time.

Police think she withdrew money from a cashpoint before getting on a bus towards Elephant and Castle. She is then thought to have swapped buses, with the new route going towards her home address in Camberwell, where she was last seen at 8.22 pm.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed they have contacted her family in her native Czech Republic and they have not heard from her. Now the officers are appealing for information from anyone who may know anything of her whereabouts.

The Met also confirmed they have taken a man into custody and he has been arrested in connection to disappearance of the missing hospital worker. Detective Superintendent Clair Kelland, from the South Central Command Unit, which covers the area that Petra lives in, said: We continue to grow increasingly worried about Petra and we are doing everything we can to try and find her.

“Her disappearance is out of character and, of course, her loved ones are extremely concerned and want to know where she is. Please think about if you’ve seen her, or maybe come into contact with her. If you have any information whatsoever, please get in touch and help us with our inquiries.”

The Evelina Hospital has tweeted about the missing woman, writing: “We are extremely concerned about our valued colleague Petra who is missing”. Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 if in the UK or tweet @MetCC referencing 21MIS037753.

