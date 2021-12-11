€10,000 for Cudeca at charity golf lunch

THE Elena Foundation presented Cudeca with €10,000 at a charity golf lunch at La Sala in Marbella on Saturday, December 11.

The lunch, which followed golf at Finca Cortesin with the La Sala League, also saw attendees take part in a charity auction to raise further funds for the foundation.

The Elena Foundation, which was created in tribute to Elena Gaite who worked at La Sala until her death in 2020, raises funds for several charities alongside La Sala, with proceeds from the La Sala League going to the foundation.

John Frutos, the husband of Elena, told the Euro Weekly News: “Elena was amazing and she spent the last nine days of her life at Cudeca.

“We wanted to do this as a lasting legacy to her.”

Marissa Martin, the co-founder of Cudeca, said the funds would go towards the charity´s One in a Million campaign created in honour of Joan Hunt, who died earlier this year.

Cudeca´s campaign is raising funds to transform Joan´s home into a palliative care centre for children.

Marissa told the EWN: “We wanted to turn Joan´s house into a centre for children who are ill.

“Until the end of January we will be raising funds to create the centre to turn it into a place to look after children.”

For more information on Cudeca´s fundraiser, visit www.oneinamillion.org.es.

