Covid infections among Malaga Regional Hospital staff now total 96

Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian government’s Minister of Health and Families updated today, Friday, December 10, that the total number of staff from the Malaga Regional Hospital infected with coronavirus, has now reached 96.

A Covid outbreak occurred earlier this week among professionals from the intensive care unit (ICU) of the facility. The head of Andalucian health has described this outbreak as “social” and has indicated that none of the 96 workers who have tested positive have needed hospital admission.

Aguirre has stressed that the infections have not had an impact on the assistance offered to patients in the hospital. He explained that Miguel Angel Guzman, the manager of the SAS, had visited the Regional last Tuesday 7, to analyse the situation, and to verify that there was no decrease in attention to patients.

It is still not known where the contagion started. A Christmas meal held on December 1, which was attended by around 174 ICU professionals is one suspect. Another possibility is that it could also have its origin in the nursing exams that took place on November 28.

The Andalucian Health Service (SAS) has hired personnel, especially nurses and nursing care technicians, to fill the gaps of the professionals who are on sick leave, and isolating at their homes, as reported by diariosur.es.

