Body of missing Navarra man found in submerged vehicle after storms



The body of a 61-year-old man reported missing yesterday, Friday, December 10, in the Navarran municipality of Elizondo, has been discovered today, Saturday 11. Firefighters of the Aquatic Rescue Group found his body in the river in Lesaka, trapped in the driver’s seat of a submerged vehicle.

With the river in flood, creating strong currents, along with low visibility, the Government of Navarra has reported that a rescue operation has had to be put on hold until tomorrow, Sunday 12.

A missing persons report had been made after the man left his home in the morning, heading to his job at Laminaciones de Lesaka factory, but never arrived at the facility. A search had been initiated yesterday, but it was not until this morning that divers found a vehicle under the floodwaters of the river.

It was confirmed by firefighters from the Oronoz Park and the GRA that the body inside the car was that of the person who had gone missing. The search operation had involved members from the Technical Rescue Group, along with patrols from the Provincial Police and the Guardia Civil.

The region has been hit by severe flooding, with the Arga river in Pamplona recording its highest level since records began, as reported by elindependiente.com.

