Back to basics

Provincial council, the Diputacion, is assisting 98 town halls with human resources and payroll management.

Eugenio Gonzalez, who heads the Diputacion’s Help for Municipalities department, explained that ensuring town halls had sufficient staff and payments were made on time guaranteed that they could continue to provide essential services.

It was a “maximum priority” to ensure that town halls, groups of municipalities and consortiums had personnel capable of organising staff, dealing with the payroll and keeping up to date with regulations and changes in the law that affected salaries, contracts and leave amongst other issues.

“This translates into fighting depopulation,” Gonzalez declared.