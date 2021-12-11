Find out how to avoid El Gordo lottery fraud this Christmas!

As we approach Christmas in Spain one of the big traditions of the country grows closer and that is the Christmas Lottery, El Gordo. According to official data by the State Lottery and Betting Society of the State, each person legally allowed to play in Spain will spend on average 66.60 euros for this mega draw, which represents about three tickets per person!

The two provinces that spend the most on tickets for this special event are Castilla León and Asturias, with each spending 104.24 and 96.82 euros respectively. Andalusians will spend 52.98 euros on their tickets in 2021, which is below the national average. As you can see, people really invest in El Gordo, and they invest their time too, as the draws go on all day long.

In recent years, many of these tickets have been purchased online, a much more comfortable way to proceed with the purchase avoiding queues and waiting. But this also has its downsides, as some scammers have seen an opportunity to do “business” through the sale of fake tickets.

To avoid being deceived, there are official platforms where we can buy our El Gordo Christmas Lottery tickets safely. The website of State Lotteries and Betting or one of the other official and popular ticket sites, such as Sagasta. For greater security, it is necessary to verify that the ticket is authentic. There are two things to check:

That it comes with the stamp of the corresponding entity.

That the ticket is indicated: ‘Fraccionamiento autorizado por Loterías y Apuestas del Estado’

Another scam to beware of is fake charities selling share tickets for a non-existent El Gordo draw. If someone is selling you a ticket for a lower than average price, usually around €5, then it is a fake. Make sure any tickets include the total amount you are entering for, and which charity will benefit from your cash!

Whenever you make a payment over the Internet, also make sure that it is done through a secure page. To do this, see if the website includes a padlock or a key at the bottom of the page and in your address bar at the top of the screen.

Pay special attention if you see that the page contains a very high amount of spelling and grammar mistakes, if the appearance is strange, has excessive offers and bargains and if your contact form is only a mobile number.

It is advisable that you keep the proofs of purchase, such as emails, invoices, etc. To be able to claim in the event of any type of fraud or irregularity. Hopefully, these tips will help you stay safe this El Gordo season, so happy playing and buena suerte!

