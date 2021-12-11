Armed man shot dead by cops in London



The Metropolitan Police has dealt with an incident in London this afternoon, Saturday, December 11. It resulted in an armed man being shot and killed by police officers. A man had reportedly entered a bank, and then a bookmakers, armed with a weapon, in Marloes Road, W8, in the Kensington area of West London.

Armed police units were deployed to the scene, where witnesses reported hearing the sound of ‘three loud bangs’. A Met Police spokesperson said, “At 15:04hrs on Saturday, 11 December, police were called to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers in Marloes Road, W8”.

They continued, “The man was then seen to get into a vehicle and leave the area. At 15:19hrs, armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate, SW7. Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds”.

Adding, “Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 16:08hrs. Efforts are under way to confirm the man’s identity, and to inform his next of kin”.

The London Air Ambulance was reportedly also observed at the location, along with vehicles from the London Ambulance Service, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

