A sweet Christmas tradition

LAST weekend Huercal-Overa celebrated Pasty Day, an activity that goes back more than 15 years.

Organised by the Residents Association in the Centro Historico (Old Town), the Dia de la Empanada was originally introduced to ensure the survival of almond turnovers, one of Huercal-Overa’s traditional Christmas sweetmeats.

The event, which was held at the Aula Municipal Gastronomica, raises money for local charities, with funds from sales of the turnovers going this year to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Virgen del Rio residence for the elderly.

Almond turnovers are an indispensable part of a Huercal-Overa Christmas, with relatives and friends meeting up to prepare them together. Although the recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation is essentially the same, each family introduces its own secret variation to put their individual stamp on the sweetmeats.