A sweet Christmas tradition

By
Linda Hall
-
0
A sweet Christmas tradition
PASTY DAY: Fundraising with sales of Huercal-Overa’s almond turnovers Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall

LAST weekend Huercal-Overa celebrated Pasty Day, an activity that goes back more than 15 years.

Organised by the Residents Association in the Centro Historico (Old Town), the Dia de la Empanada was originally introduced to ensure the survival of almond turnovers, one of Huercal-Overa’s traditional Christmas sweetmeats.

The event, which was held at the Aula Municipal Gastronomica, raises money for local charities, with funds from sales of the turnovers going this year to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Virgen del Rio residence for the elderly.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Almond turnovers are an indispensable part of a Huercal-Overa Christmas, with relatives and friends meeting up to prepare them together.  Although the recipe that has been passed down from generation to generation is essentially the same, each family introduces its own secret variation to put their individual stamp on the sweetmeats.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here