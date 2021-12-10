YouTuber discovers submerged car of teens who disappeared 21 years ago

A YouTuber and diver has discovered the submerged car of two teens who disappeared 21 years ago in rural Tennessee.

Jeremy Beau Sides, a YouTuber specialised in diving, may have been the one to close the unsolved case of two teens who disappeared without a trace 21 years ago in Tennessee. When he was filming for one of his videos in a local river, he came across the vehicle in which the teens were last seen.

The White County Sheriff’s Office stated that Erin Foster, 18, and Jeremy Bechtel, 17, had disappeared on April 3, 2000, after leaving Foster’s house. The Sheriff, Steve Page, said that members of Foster’s family had informed him that the YouTuber had posted a video in which he could be seen diving in search of the car in which the teens had last been seen.

After seeing the video clip, Page contacted Sides and told him that he was probably looking in the wrong place. He then asked him to explore near State Route 84 in the Calfkiller River, in the area where the pair disappeared.

On November 30, Sides searched the area and found Foster’s car, a rusty Pontiac Grand Am, submerged at the bottom of the river.

Page and the investigators arrived on the scene and confirmed that the car matched the description of the one belonging to Foster. They also found human remains, which have been sent for genetic testing and comparison with dental records.

Page said that it appears that the teens ended up in the river accidentally, but the investigation continues. He also said that divers had previously searched the area, but they had probably worked less than an eighth of a mile away from where the car was found. The river now has railings next to it, but they were not there in 2000.

Who is Jeremy Beau Sides?

Jeremy Beau Sides is a diver and content creator. “I dive rivers and lakes recovering lost or stolen property, clean up the waterways, and help bring closures to families in need,” reads the description on his YouTube channel, Exploring with Nug, which has more than 117,000 subscribers.

