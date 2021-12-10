Woman knifes husband’s pet to death in brutal act of revenge

A woman has been arrested in Florida, United States, for knifing her husband’s pet to death in a brutal act of revenge.

A woman in Florida who was angry with her husband after a particularly nasty argument before bed got up a few hours later, took a knife from the kitchen, killed her husband’s dog, and then woke him up to tell him what she had done, reported the regional police this Thursday.

The incident occurred in the couple’s home in the city of Cocoa, on the east coast of Florida, on the night of Wednesday, December 8, when 51-year-old Sherry Ann White decided to take revenge on her husband after a bitter fight by killing her husband’s pet dog, Jake, with a knife.

In a press conference, the sheriff of the area Wayne Ivey appeared visibly upset and said that killing an innocent, defenseless animal because you are angry with your spouse is a “repulsive” offense for which “you deserve to spend the rest of your life in prison”.

“She should be completely ashamed of herself,” said Ivey of the woman, who stabbed the animal nine times with a kitchen knife. White was arrested and accused of animal cruelty and ordered to pay a fine of 2,000 dollars.

Committing such a crime and then “waking up her husband to tell him that she had killed his dog” has no words. “As I have always said: if you can do something like that to an animal, you could do it to a human being,” emphasised the sheriff in the video he shared online.

