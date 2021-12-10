Weather forecast for Malaga this weekend



According to the State Meteorological Agency, (AEMET), 14 autonomous communities are under a yellow weather alert today, Friday, December 10. These alerts are for various conditions, including rain, wind, thaws, snowfall, avalanches, and coastal phenomena.

The Axarquia region of Malaga province has the yellow alert in place until 10pm this evening. Winds of up to Force 7 are expected. It is predicted though that going into the weekend, the weather will stablise somewhat. AEMET’s forecast is for the mercury to move up to between 15 and 21 degrees this weekend.

Saturday 11

Strong gusts of wind are forecast to continue during the early hours of Saturday 11. In his blog ‘Storms and lightning’, weather expert Jose Luis Escudero, predicts, “before noon, the west wind and winter terral will blow less in the entire province of Malaga and its coast”.

He continues, “For tomorrow, in addition, there is a probability of fog banks early in the morning in the interior, on a day in which no rains are expected. As far as temperatures are concerned, throughout the province, the thermometers will experience a rebound in the maximums, being more noticeable in Malaga capital, Estepona, Guadalhorce Valley, and Axarquia”.

Sunday 12

“After many days of terrales and winds from the west, the wind will roll to the east, weak in all the coast of Malaga. The probability of rainfall will continue to be very low”, forecasts Escudero. AEMET expects the thermometers to oscillate between the minimum of 13 degrees, and the maximum of 20 degrees in the capital, as reported by diariosur.es.

