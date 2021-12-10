Watch: Nurse walks through the crowded centre of Malaga with ‘dead body’

A nurse dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE) pushed a stretcher carrying a ‘dead body’ through the centre of Malaga.

This was the performance by Jorge Galan, a nurse from the Hospital Clinico and visual artist, who has travelled around the centre of Malaga to remind the public about the proximity of death.

He explained to Malaga Hoy that with this performance he intends to appeal to the responsibility of the population in the face of the evolution of the pandemic.

His criticism is aimed at those who are repeating the same mistakes in the fight against a virus that has already claimed the lives of 2,018 people since March 2020.

The Malaga-based doctor said: “I wanted to make a metaphor and confront responsibility and indolence at this time of year, above all, by referring to the Christmas lights and quite insignificant events that put safety at risk.”

The nurse sends a message to society to raise awareness and highlight “the feeling of the health worker every time he sees crowds in which everyone’s health is put at risk.”

“These are situations that are repeated. There are times of meals and meetings and you have to know how to use common sense. My intention is not that everyone should stay at home in isolation, but that no one should get carried away by hedonism, sometimes induced by institutions,” he says.

He also clarifies that with his performance ‘Acarrear el Muerto,’ he is not in favour of imposing new health restrictions, as some have criticised on social networks following the release of his video, but rather advocates acting “responsibly” at a time when Covid infections are worryingly rising again.

In the opinion of this nurse, “people do not connect the news with reality,” while health workers, he acknowledges, “are fully aware of the incidence in hospitals.”

“No one is making it up. We are witnesses. It is true that the cases are less serious but they are beginning to rise noticeably,” says the professional, who insists on the importance of giving “a wake-up call after having enjoyed a period of relaxation that has been good for all of us.”

Watch the video here: