Three Kings go missing
THREE KINGS: Statues similar to these stolen from the Pare Pere chapel in Denia Photo credit: Pixabay

MELCHOR, Gaspar and Baltasar have disappeared from the Nativity scene at the Pare Pere chapel in Denia.

Fr Enrique Oltra who is in charge of the chapel was surprised at the theft. “Our Crib is very simple and modest,” he told the local Spanish media.  “It is such a pity that they should have left us without the Three Wise Men as Christmas approaches.”

Fr Oltra has been prominent in moves to beatify Fray Pedro Esteve (1583-1658), known as Pare Pere (Father Pedro), a Franciscan hermit who spent his last years in the small stone hut beside the chapel.

The priest suggested that the theft must have taken place on Monday last week, as all the Crib figures were present when he closed the chapel the previous day.

