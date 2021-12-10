Storm Barra causes heavy flooding and its first death

Storm Barra is causing heavy flooding and the first death has been recorded today.

Storm Barra is causing heavy flooding and the first death has been recorded today, December 10.

Navarra, along with the Basque Country and the north of Burgos, is the area most affected by the flooding of rivers due to storm Barra.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The storm has already left the first fatality, a person who was inside his vehicle when the roof of a shed collapsed in the Navarran town of Sunbilla. The Provincial Police of Elizondo travelled to the scene of the incident and located the body.

In recent days, storm Barra has heavily affected the northern third of Spain because of the significant rains, strong winds, storms and avalanches that have flooded the ground with water and caused some rivers to overflow.

The Government of Navarra has warned about the “sensitive, very critical and very extraordinary” situation that is being experienced today in the Autonomous Community due to the overflowing of rivers caused by the heavy rains.

The overflowing of the Arga River has caused chaos in Pamplona from the early hours of the morning.