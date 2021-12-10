Spain to take in another 600 Afghan refugees

Spain has pledged to take in another 600 Afghan refugees who are fleeing from the Taliban, in addition to the 1,900 who have already arrived in the country.

Spain has agreed to take in another 600 Afghan refugees, in addition to the 1,900 that it has already taken in since Afghanistan fell into the hands of the Taliban last August. The European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, announced that 15 countries of the European Union, including Spain, have agreed to collectively take in around 40,000 Afghan refugees.

“Fifteen EU Member States have pledged to give protection to almost 40,000 Afghans. This, hand in hand with better measures to deal with irregular migration, is how we move forward,” stated Johansson.

Spain will receive a total of 2,500 refugees, 1,900 of which are already in the country. The European nation that has pledged to take in the most refugees is Germany, a country that will welcome 25,000 Afghans. France will receive 2,500 Afghan refugees, the Netherlands 3,159, and Switzerland 1,500.

Johansson also stated that the European Union could receive a total of 60,000 refugees, a number that includes not only those fleeing the Taliban but also those from other countries in conflict, such as Somalia or Lebanon.

A few days ago, the European Union announced the imminent opening of an office in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. The objective of the office would be to help to manage the humanitarian aid given to the Afghan citizens after the collapse of the country due to the Taliban takeover.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, explained that it hadn’t yet been opened due to “security reasons”. However, he was sure that within a few days the European Union would have two officials working in Kabul.

The EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator, Ilkka Salmi, stated in an interview in Brussels that “there is the possibility, albeit a marginal one, that terrorists or people affiliated with terrorist organizations will try to enter the EU clandestinely”.

“Of course these arrivals to the EU are linked above all to a humanitarian issue, but as security authorities we have to prepare,” he added.

