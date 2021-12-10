Spain reaches ‘high-risk’ Covid incidence of 305

Spain, as reported on Thursday, December 9, by the Ministry of Health, according to the new Health traffic light, has entered the ‘high risk’ category. The accumulated coronavirus incidence in the last 14 days has risen to 305.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. On Tuesday, it was 290.1, an increase of 15 points in only two days.

Data shows that since Tuesday 7, there have been 26,412 new positives, 6,308 of which were detected in the last 24 hours. ICU occupancy has reportedly gone up to 11.3 per cent.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There have been another 84 deaths since last Friday 3, bringing the total in the past week to 128. According to official data, there have been 88,321 Covid-19 deaths in Spain since the start of the pandemic, while 5,273,178 infections have been recorded.

The Ministry of Health claims that the communities at very high risk are Navarra, the Basque Country, and Aragon. These are all currently exceeding 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Another seven autonomies of Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Castilla y Leon, Catalonia, the Valencian Community, Galicia, and La Rioja, are at high risk.

A 7-day incidence of 157 indicates that the epidemic will continue to grow, since the 14-day incidence is already almost double that figure, at 305.7.

By age groups, that of children under 12 continues to show the most cases, with 533. They are followed by the 40 to 49 age group on 380, and those aged 30 to 39, with 325.

There are currently 5,479 coronavirus patients occupying a hospital bed, which is 4.41 per cent, compared to 4.07 per cent last Tuesday 7. ICUs have 1,040 beds in use, increasing the occupancy to 11.3 per cent, up from 10.29 per cent just before last weekend.

Diagnostic tests carried out in the week on November 29 to December 3 totalled 1,079,130. They returned a positive total of 8.81 per cent. The World Health Organisation (WHO) considers anything above 5 per cent as a pandemic out of control, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.