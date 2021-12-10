Russell Brand cancels couples wedding

A couple have been left devastated after Russell Brand cancels the couples’ wedding due to take place on May 28, 2022. The cancellation comes after a change in the ownership of the Crown Inn in Pishill, Oxon.

Russell Brand, a renowned party animal who has apparently reformed, is understood to have refused to honour wedding bookings taken by the previous owners. The couple have had their deposit of £1,400 returned but understandably feel that they have lost out, not only because they can no longer get married at their preferred venue but with such short notice it is unlikely they will find anything else suitable.

In November reports did emerge that Brand had bought the Crown Inn, a grade 2 listed pub near his home.

Upset bride-to-be Stephanie, 29, told The Oxford Mail : “‘Russell Brand cancelled my wedding’ is not something I ever thought I’d say. It’s quite sad he has been allowed to enjoy two of his own weddings and yet he’s prevented us having one.”

“You’d definitely think he would have the money to compensate all the couples he’s let down.”

The couple who are hoping that they will receive more compensation than the return of their deposit said “You’d definitely think he would have the money to compensate all the devastated couples he’s let down by cancelling their weddings as a gesture of good will so I’ll wait to hear from him.”

There has been no comment from Brand or his representatives following the news that he had cancelled a couple’s wedding

