Queen’s Christmas celebrations to go ahead with party and public appearance

The Queen is to hold her usual family gathering after missing it last year due to shielding from the Covid-19 pandemic. The monarch and Prince Phillip spent last Christmas together alone and it turned out to be their final festive season together before the duke died in April. This year, the Queen’s Christmas celebrations will look almost back to normal as she gathers her family at Sandringham and Windsor Castle.

According to reports, Her Majesty is planning to host a gathering and may even appear in public fully for the first time since going into hospital in early October. The royals are known for walking to the Christmas Day church service, though in recent years the Queen’s health has meant she has arrived by car.

The monarch has spent the last few weeks resting on doctors orders and performing only light official duties such as audiences. The Queen spent the night in hospital for preliminary tests on October 20 and later sprained her back causing her to miss the Remembrance Sunday services at the Cenotaph.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Part of the Queen’s Christmas celebrations is filming her traditional Queen’s speech, which reports say she is preparing currently. The Mail Online has reported that she has been given the go-ahead by doctors to throw her annual pre-festive season party for the extended family. Then closer family members will travel with Her Majesty to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk to arrive by Christmas Eve.

The Queen is due to fly by helicopter to East Anglia, rather than her traditional route by train, due to her age and health. It is reported that the palace aides are looking at a public appearance in the next few weeks, as long as the Queen’s health will allow. A source said: “It won’t be a normal Christmas, but like many families around the country, it will be as normal as it can get.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.