Police warn CaixaBank customers about return of SMS scam

The National Police have warned CaixaBank customers about the return of an SMS scam in which the criminals send out mass text messages claiming to be from the bank.

The message says: “Dear customer, we have detected a suspicious login attempt to your account, for your security please verify your information.”

The message is followed by a link that leads the victim to a false website that will ask for their personal information.

This message is evidently false and is an example of “smishing”, a type of scam that uses text messages or instant messaging services such as WhatsApp to trick people into revealing their digital bank details or calling a phone number that will charge them large amounts of money.

Like with “phishing” (similar to “smishing” but via email), the criminals can pretend to be the bank to make the customers believe that there is an urgent problem and they need to make a payment.

The scammers’ intention is not only to get fast benefits (they are mass attacks) and obtain bank details but also to get the victim’s telephone contacts so that they can affect more people.

The best thing to do is to delete the message and not open the link. It is also recommendable to alert the police so that they can inform the community. If you have opened the link, you should inform the bank. If you are not sure whether a message is legitimate, contact the bank and ask. No legitimate entity will ever ask their clients to reveal their PIN or password.

¡¡¡Que no!!! Que el banco no te informa de problemas en tu cuenta #online a través de sms ✉ Es #phishing No pinches en enlaces de procedencia desconocida 🙏#NoPiques pic.twitter.com/gX8tWQX7n8 — Policía Nacional (@policia) December 2, 2021

