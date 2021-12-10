Over 1 million people invited to Downing Street ‘rave’ on Christmas Eve

Over a million people have been invited to a rave outside of Downing Street on Christmas Eve via Facebook.

The Facebook event for a rave outside of Downing Street on Christmas Eve has been created amid claims that the Prime Minister held parties there last year during lockdown.

Over 415,000 people have said they are attending and almost 585,000 people are ‘interested’ in going to the event.

It has been organised by J John Mancini, with people urged to “bring who you like” and “bring your own nibbles and drink,” poking fun at the video footage of Allegra Stratton laughing at the Number 10 party scandal.

The UK is up in arms about Boris Johnson allegedly holding more than one gathering at Downing Street last Christmas as the public followed Covid restrictions.

This week, the UK Government has announced Plan B in the country, which includes the use of masks and Covid passports.

Former chief whip Mark Harper responded to the new rules in the Commons by saying: “Why should people at home listening to the prime minister and the secretary of state do things that people working in Number 10 Downing Street are not prepared to do?”

Westminster fears that the public is less likely to follow the new restrictions because of the Christmas party allegations, with a snap poll conducted yesterday revealing that three in 10 adults are less likely to follow the rules.