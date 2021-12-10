Following the poisoning and subsequent jailing of the Kremlin critic, Navalny’s team is offering rewards for evidence. The belief is that if they can find more out who or what was used to poison him, they may get some justice.

A website has been launched documenting all the evidence that is currently known about his poisoning, however as much of it comes from the west’s investigations there remain gaps in the information.

The UK, EU and the USA all concluded that he was poisoned by Russian secret service personnel using a banned nerve agent. According to the website “We want to collect even more evidence so that the whole world knows who is behind the poisoning of Navalny.”

Rewards are being offered for information with the largest, roughly €37,500 is being offered for video evidence that may help to incriminate those involved. In particular they are looking for video footage from Navalny’s hotel in Siberia on the day of the poisoning.

Smaller rewards of around €17.500 are being offered for information that complements the overall picture of what happened that day. Specifically they are looking for conclusive evidence on those involved, the poison, where it came from and how it was delivered.

Information on those involved including their current whereabouts will be rewarded by up to €5,000.

The website says the information can be provided anonymously with payment being made to a crypto wallet of your choice. This payment method ensures that the identity of the person providing the evidence is protected.

No information is provided as to who is funding the rewards.

Navalny who was evacuated to Germany after falling ill on a flight from Siberia, spent two months in a coma and several more in hospital before making a recovery.

Following his recovery Navalny returned to Russai where he was tried and sentenced to 2,5 years in prison for violating his parole while in recovery abroad. His team currently operates from abroad having been declared an extremist organisation by the Russian government.

Despite pressure from the West, Russia has refused to open a criminal probe into Navalny’s poisoning, which has prompted his team to offer rewards for evidence.

