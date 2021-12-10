Move over Toblerone, Russia top for chocolate exports

The Swiss, long recognised as master chocolatiers, have had to move over as Russia top for chocolate exports. Now ranked as the 10th largest exporter of chocolates by value, Russia has seen phenomenal growth in demand over the last few years.

Although the difference is marginal in value terms, the demand for Russian chocolate abroad has seen the country become a major player in the industry. Exports for the year ended September 30 hit €743 according to the ITC Trademap and UN Comtrade, whilst Switzerland’s exports lagged at €726 million.

Experts say that Russia’s exports are forecast to keep growing between 15 and 20%, which will push the country even further up the list of top exporters.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Understandably Russia’s main export markets were those Eastern Bloc countries that it borders, however the big surprise was the growth in exports to China. The Asian country is now the largest market for Russian chocolate.

Russian authorities have long claimed that their chocolate is superior to that made in the west, however it is clear from the value achieved that Russia has a long way to in making the grade. Whereas export values are similar, Russia is having to ship three times the volume.

Should the Russian chocolate industry continue to evolve, the chances that Russia is top for chocolate exports worldwide could well become a possibility.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.