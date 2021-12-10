A relative of mass murderer Stephen Port victim, today called for Cressida Dick to resign after an inquest jury found that Met Police mistakes probably contributed to victim’s death.

The inquest found that Met Police Officers initially failed to make the link between the deaths of Port’s victims despite their striking similarities, three being found in the same graveyard in Barking, East London.

Those failures led the inquest jury to say that these mistakes most likely contributed to the deaths of other victims. Repeated opportunities to apprehend Port were missed by officers. .

Port dubbed the Grindr killer for the manner in which scouted for victims, is serving a whole-life sentence for the murders of four young men in Barking, east London. All the victims were plied with fatal doses of the date rape drug GHB.

The conclusions by the inquest jury found that police failings in the investigation into the death of Mr Walgate, Port’s first victim, “probably” contributed to the fatalities of Mr Kovari and Mr Whitworth. Subsequent errors probably contributed to the death of his final victim, Mr Taylor.

The inquest jury’s findings that Met Police mistakes ‘probably’ contributed to victims’ deaths will no doubt lead to further incriminations and internal investigations.

