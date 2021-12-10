Management in Spain’s largest supermarket group are aware of the tough times its staff have endured during the pandemic and now with inflation at its highest in a long time. A companmy that prides itself as a caring employer, Mercadona rewards its staff with a cost of living increase this year.

Juan Roig, Chair of the group, says that it is important10 as a “socially responsible company” to continue applying initiatives to satisfy the people who make up their workforce. He expects the inflation rate to continue at its current high level, saying that it is unlikely it wall fall below 5% before the end of the year.

As a result the company will raise the salary of its workforce from January 1 bring it in line with inflation that is to apply the CPI rate at the end of the year. That way the company says, employees do not lose purchasing power.

Currently inflation is running at 5.6%, which could be good news for staff in their January pay cheque.

The news that Mercadona rewards its staff was made in the staff newsletter.

