Marie BustinMoves Showing The Younger Generation How It’s Done

As of 2021, 4.20 billion people across the world are active social media users. The percentage of Americans who use social media by age is mostly made up of Gen Z and Millennials, which is unsurprising. According to recent figures, in 2021, 84% of people aged 18-29 use social media and only 81% of those aged 30-49 do.

For many years individuals believed that social media apps like Instagram and TikTok are designed for the younger generation. But as the research shows above, older generations are embracing these apps and changing the narrative. The use of social media has shifted from solely being a place to show off images and creativity, to a place where individuals and businesses market themselves. In the current business climate, posting videos and photos on social media has become a career.

One individual that has embraced social media to better her career, whilst inspiring thousands of people across the world is Marie BustinMoves. What sets Marie apart is the fact that she is not your typical TikTok video creator. She is a mother of 7 and a grandmother of 4. Marie has changed the world of fitness with her creative and fun dance moves that can be seen on her social media accounts.

The Inspiration Behind Marie BustinMoves

Marie started her own dance studio in Georgia, called A Time to Dance Studio, in 2009 during the recession. Even though the times were hard, she preserved and her business thrived for 10 years. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2019, her business unfortunately could not withstand the hit and she had to resort to other methods.

She joined TikTok and after creating and posting only 3 videos, Marie became a viral sensation. Her popularity and following kept growing with every video she posted. TikTok changed her career and led her to be part of many brand collaborations and other exciting opportunities. Her account grew to over 50 million views and 11 million likes.

One of Marie’s professional highlights, she adds, was being able to dance on stage alongside Chubb Rock, the musician behind her viral choreography for his song “Treat’Em Right.” Even though Covid has had a negative affect on her dance school, Marie was able to grow her TikTok business three times bigger.

Marie and her mostly Old School music and Hip Hop dance videos have been featured online by a variety of top national US media outlets, including Buzzfeed News, Entertainment Tonight, RightThisMinute.com, Black Love Doc, XoNecole.com, Blavity, and others.

More Than TikTok

Marie has a true passion for dance and this can be seen in how she overcame obstacles Covid put in her way. As her online career continues to grow, Marie aims to inspire more and more individuals with her videos. Her passion for dance has enabled her to convey happiness to many people who have been touched by the pandemic.

Besides her TikTok career, she works as an author and accountant during the day, and at night, she employs her MBA Finance Acumen to help businesses and families organize and grow their finances. Marie is a true powerhouse and a great example of how to achieve success by following your passion.

The Power Of Social Media

As previously stated, there are now over 4.5 billion social media users worldwide. That’s more than 400 million more than it was this time last year, representing a nearly 10% increase year over year. TikTok announced towards the end of September 2021 that it had reached 1 billion monthly active users, making it the seventh social media network to achieve this milestone.

By posting on TikTok you can reach so many people, therefore it is smart to incorporate this social media app into your business. Social media is no longer just for fun, it is an integral part of a businesses survival. The story of Marie BustinMoves is evidence of how social media can boost one’s career.

Final Thought

Verun Marie Moring’s love of dance predates her participation with social media.Even though it has helped her career, Marie used the platform not for fame and personal gain, but to encourage and inspire many others. In a time when joy, love, smiles, and hope are in short supply, Marie writes that it is her responsibility to provide content that enriches lives.