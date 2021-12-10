Mallorca lawyers offer free advice in exchange for second-hand toys

Regina Inarejos, a lawyer on the Balearic island of Mallorca, was the person responsible for a fantastic solidarity initiative promoted on Thursday, December 9. The lawyer organised a Free Legal Advice Day to aid the local Caritas Mallorca workshop.

The initiative involved nine volunteers from the legal sector on the island, specialising in labour, housing, family, and immigration matters, all of whom would give their time free-of-charge today, Friday, December 10. From 10am through to 2pm, and then again from 4pm to 6pm, this group of volunteers offered free legal advice to around 185 people who had registered.

In return for this free legal advice, each volunteer had to bring a second-hand toy. As Ms Inarejos explained, “We ask for them second-hand because the idea is for them to be restored in the Caritas Mallorca workshop, where people in vulnerable situations work, and then allocate them to the families they serve”.

With 185 people registered by the end of Thursday, that translated into a lot of toys. Many of the attendees had queries about foreigners in Spain, which was the topic most in demand from the lawyers. Out of the 185, more than 90 had questions on this topic.

As pointed out by NGO technician, Marga Cortes, “at the level of the autonomous community there is a migration problem, and therefore an important need for information on immigration”.

“Today is a miracle, that different expert lawyers come together who know how to connect with people, who are willing to leave the office, that is, go down a step to speak with another vocabulary of their own free will, it is not easy to achieve”, Cortes said proudly. Adding, “It is the donation of toys, but also of information and there is no economic interest”. Patricia Fernandez, one of the participating lawyers, who specialises in housing, commented, “It is very important that people know what to do when they do not have the option of paying for a lawyer”. All of the lawyers and UIB students who took part in today’s solidarity event are part of the Legal Clinic project. This is a space for theoretical and practical training for law students in their last year in the University of the Islands. They learn to handle real cases, while supervised by professionals from the world of justice, and respond to those who request help from the Caritas workshop.

“Participating in this brings you very close to reality, in the career it is all studying, but thanks to this you learn to deal with people”, explained Raquel Forteza, a fourth-year student. Chaymae Eljouhri also agreed with her, “You learn a lot with each case, because you go out of the office to the street and help people”, as reported by diariodemallorca.es.