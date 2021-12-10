Malaga city has a new planetarium

Malaga city has a new planetarium. The City Council had previously promoted a planetarium being built on a municipal plot located next to the Benitez camp and the Ikea shopping center. This project, although awarded to a company, is still awaiting approval of the building licence.

In the meantime, the company that lost that tender has formulated the idea of constructing mobile planetariums. The company plans to install these facilities in cities around Spain and Europe. As a result, the initiative was put forward to municipal officials in the capital, who have subsequently approved the approach.

The first of these portable planetariums have already been manufactured, and it is now installed in the corner of the Muelle Uno shopping centre, in the port of Malaga, next to the Pompidou cube.

It is a planetarium with a capacity for 64 spectators, offering the projection of a 20-minute film about space exploration. Narration is courtesy of Pedro Cortes, the Andalucian champion of narrated poetry. The film is projected onto a 10-metre diameter dome from 6:30pm to 10:30pm this week. This schedule will be extended to include the mornings, starting next week.

As explained by Jose Jimenez, the Jaen businessman who is in charge of this adventure, “Losing the City Council contest left us very touched, we were about to throw in the towel, but we decided to bet on this fleet of portable rigid planetariums. We already have another three in production”.

“We already have contacts to go to Alicante, Badajoz, Sevilla, and Jerez de la Frontera, and we are even in talks with Copenhagen and Luxembourg. Tomorrow I will travel to Ukraine to see a possible client”, added Jimenez.


The Jaen entrepreneur pointed out that the planetarium in Muelle Uno will be open in principle only until next January 19. Tickets, which can be obtained at the box office, or online, cost €5.

“We try to take extreme hygiene measures, each person has their own earphone that is disinfected”, he stressed. They wanted to place the first one in Malaga because “it is the city that we first bet on, and we are in love with”, concluded Jimenez.

This new company is called Planetarium Go, and it has already set its sights on opening an office in Frankfurt, as reported by diariosur.es.


