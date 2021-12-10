Madrid launches ATENTO initiative – Telephone Attention by Pharmacists



This Thursday, December 9, the Community of Madrid launched the ATENTO program (Telephone Attention by Pharmacists). With this new system, Primary Care specialists will resolve questions over the phone that Madrilenians may have about the medicines prescribed by their health centres.

As reported by the regional government in a statement, this telephone consultation program is part of an initiative for the reorganisation of health centres. It is aimed at the Primary Care Assistance Management, whose purpose is to speed up the resolution of health problems. By connecting the patient with the most appropriate health professional, it adapts the consultations of these centres.

Specifically, this system is activated when a patient contacts a health centre to ask questions related to their medications. The professionals of the User Care Unit (administrative area) then arrange a telephone consultation with the relevant pharmacist.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Subsequently, the pharmacist attends in a “personalised way”, hopefully solving the problem, if it is within his or her competence. If they can not help, they will refer you, or inform you of, a healthcare professional who specialises in the field of medicine that your problem requires help with.

The implementation of the ATENTO program joins the initiatives undertaken by the Madrid Regional Ministry of Health through the Primary Care Assistance Management, to improve the services it provides to citizens and avoid all unnecessary travel.

To access this service, the user must call their medical centre and select the option “administrative procedures”, which connects them to the switchboard. At this point, they are referred to the Centre’s staff.

This service is located in the building of the Jaime Vera Health Centre, in Coslada, and has a staff of 42 administrative people attending calls from users, from 8am to 9pm, Monday through Friday, as reported by 20minutos.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.