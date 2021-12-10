EU limit duration of Covid passport

The countries of the European Union finalise an agreement on the limitation of the duration of the Covid passport.

According to Reuters, member countries of the EU are about to establish a duration of nine months for the use of the Covid passport, although there are some states that are concerned about whether the measure harms the tourism sector.

The news comes when the World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported that the latest studies prove that the immunity offered by vaccines against Covid extends up to six months after receiving the second dose (or the only one in the case of the Janssen vaccine.)

In addition, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has opted to put the booster dose of vaccines at three months after the last dose.

In Spain, the pandemic continues its relentless advance. This Thursday, the country reached the high risk of accumulated incidence of the virus, according to the new covid traffic light, by exceeding 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The country crosses this threshold after adding 26,412 new cases and 84 deaths since Tuesday, December 7, bringing the numbers since the start of the pandemic to 5,273,178 and 88,321, respectively.